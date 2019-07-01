Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado is expanding its lawsuit against a manufacturer of opioids. The state filed a lawsuit last year against Purdue Pharma.
“This is a crisis with many causes but one of which is irresponsible companies and executives who put profit over people, who took actions that were wrong and deceptive, making a quick buck and thinking they would get away with it,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.
Weiser announced on Monday that his office is adding family executives and members of the family that own Purdue to that lawsuit.
Weiser says 4,500 Coloradans have died from opioid abuse and thousands more remain addicted.