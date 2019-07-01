  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Phil Weiser, Purdue Pharma


DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado is expanding its lawsuit against a manufacturer of opioids. The state filed a lawsuit last year against Purdue Pharma.

(Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

“This is a crisis with many causes but one of which is irresponsible companies and executives who put profit over people, who took actions that were wrong and deceptive, making a quick buck and thinking they would get away with it,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Weiser announced on Monday that his office is adding family executives and members of the family that own Purdue to that lawsuit.

Weiser says 4,500 Coloradans have died from opioid abuse and thousands more remain addicted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s