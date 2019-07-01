DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating after an officer shot an armed man near the CBS4 station Monday morning. At approximately 7:11 a.m., Denver police responded to calls of an armed man shooting in the air at 8th and Lincoln.
The man moved south down Lincoln, and witnesses described him as wearing a trench coat and carrying a gun.
CBS4 employees also saw him harassing drivers along Lincoln.
Denver’s Police Chief confirmed that the gunman fired off several rounds, but that this television station was not his target.
Officers arrived at the scene of 11th and Lincoln within minutes. The incident ended when officers shot the gunman. He was later pronounced dead.
Lincoln Street is closed from 9th to 14th for investigation. Traffic is being rerouted around the crime scene.