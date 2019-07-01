  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Fort Collins News, Fort Collins Police

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Doctors are treating a young man after an early morning shooting on Sunday. Gunshots rang out early that morning on the south side of town.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Timberwood Drive, near Harmony and Ziegler, on reports of a disturbance. When they got to the home, they found a juvenile male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He is expected to survive.

Detectives are still investigating, and anyone with any information is asked to call Detective C.J. O’Laughlin at 970-416-2571 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

Ben Warwick

