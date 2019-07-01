



Two tubers floating in Clear Creek on Friday ran into trouble, but an observant employee at Coors Brewing came to the rescue.

A man and a woman in their 20s fell out of their rafting tubes. The man was rescued by a passerby, but the Coors employee helped pull the woman to safety.

He says he sprang into action, and so did some other men who saw what he was trying to do.

“I immediately hopped in my car not even thinking about it hopped in my car and went in to see if I could try and catch her down stream,” said Travis Cordova. “I had my first attempt, I initially missed her. They all caught that and we all ran back to our vehicles and headed down stream.”

Cordova says he finally caught up to the woman, but she was too far away from the shore.

“I had no choice, but to jump in the river and grab her because she was too far out… my man here beside me, he was holding onto me and as long as he was holding onto me I wasn’t going to let of her,” he said.

Cordova said it all took about 30 seconds, and he was freezing afterward.

The tubers were part of a church group at Lions Park near 10th and Maple.

Both tubers are expected to be okay.

