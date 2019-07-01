BREAKINGPolice Shoot, Kill Armed Man At Lincoln And 11th In Denver
Filed Under:Lakewood News, Lakewood Police, McDonald's

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI in the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Lakewood. Police say the man ordered his food, but passed out behind the wheel before he made it to the pickup window.

The Lakewood Police Department posted a photo of the driver – with a sleeping emoji covering his face.

(credit: Lakewood Police Department)

“We would like to remind you with the holiday week coming up to plan ahead and arrange a sober ride,” police wrote. “Agents will be out and we’re pretty sure you would rather spend the holiday with friends and family and not with one of our Agents.”

