Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI in the drive-thru at a McDonald’s in Lakewood. Police say the man ordered his food, but passed out behind the wheel before he made it to the pickup window.
The Lakewood Police Department posted a photo of the driver – with a sleeping emoji covering his face.
“We would like to remind you with the holiday week coming up to plan ahead and arrange a sober ride,” police wrote. “Agents will be out and we’re pretty sure you would rather spend the holiday with friends and family and not with one of our Agents.”