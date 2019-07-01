DENVER (CBS4) – July is typically the most stormy month of the year along the Front Range of Colorado. On average thunderstorms occur at least once every three days and the storms often produce heavy rain.

The storm chances on Monday will be higher compared to the weekend and it seems likely most areas around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will experience wet weather at least once between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday. The storms will be moving slowly so as is typical for July, some areas may experience street flooding.



It will also be cooler on Monday compared to the weekend thanks to the combination of clouds and the higher storm chances. Highs will be in the lower 80s along the urban corridor which is slightly below for early July and more than 10 degrees cooler than the weekend. That being said, the humidity will be higher so it feel somewhat humid for Colorado standards.

In terms of severe weather including the threat for large hail or damaging wind, it seems unlikely the metro area would experience either. However locations farther east and particularly east of Fort Morgan and Limon may see a few severe thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will again develop on Tuesday before small storm chances return for Wednesday and the Fourth of July on Thursday.