



Denver Biscuit Co.

– Visiting North Aurora, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses from a Pho restaurant to a wine and cocktail bar. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in North Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch spot Denver Biscuit Co. Located at 2501 Dallas St., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 651 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features biscuit-centric breakfast items including biscuit sandwiches, biscuit strawberry shortcake and more.

Top Pho Restaurant

Next up is Vietnamese spot Top Pho Restaurant, situated at 11697 E. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Top Pho Restaurant features noodle bowls with a variety of options from veggie to spicy meat.

Cheluna Brewing Co.

Cheluna Brewing Co., a brewery, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 88 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2501 Dallas St. to see for yourself.

Cheluna Brewing Co. is a Latin-inspired brewery featuring a low rider Mexican lager, Lupita IPA and more.

Annette

Check out Annette, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp. You can find the wine bar, cocktail bar and New American spot at 2501 Dallas St.

On the menu, look for roasted whole fish, wood-fired half chicken and house specialty cocktails.

Misaki

Finally, there’s Misaki, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews. Stop by 2501 Dallas St. to hit up the next time you’re in the neighborhood.

The menu features appetizers like soup and crab rangoon, a selection of sushi rolls and seafood items

Article provided by Hoodline.