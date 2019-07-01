



— A public memorial for has been scheduled for Saturday, July 13, in Aurora for the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” star Beth Chapman. Her husband, Duane Chapman announced the details on Twitter on Monday.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Heritage Christian Center at 14401 E. Exposition Ave.

Chapman, 51, died Wednesday after being placed in a medically induced coma while she battled cancer.

A public memorial and “paddle out” was held Saturday in Hawaii.

“Beth had two homes — Hawai’i and Colorado,” a statement announcing the memorial said. “‘I love Hawai’i the most,’ she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha.”

Chapman and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, were the stars of the hit reality show, which chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty-hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.

They married in 2006 and raised 12 children together.

Fans came to love them, and her death has been met on social media with an outpouring of grief.

Hours after her death, her husband told reporters she spent her final hours worrying about her family.

“When she had an attack, I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her,” Duane Chapman said. “And when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more.’ ”

He said his wife then told her family, ” ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all OK? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

The memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki where there will be a Hawaiian ʻoli (chant), prayer, followed by a paddle-out with family and friends. Those planning to attend are asked to bring ocean-friendly loose flowers but not leis as the strings can be harmful to ocean life.

Duane Chapman is also finalizing plans for a memorial service in Colorado. The details will be announced shortly.

Anyone wishing to post photos and videos to memorialize Beth Chapman on social media are asked to use the hashtag #alohaoemrsdog.

