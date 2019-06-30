DENVER (CBS4) – On Sunday, neighbors in the newly-developed Sheridan Square neighborhood had their first block party. They’re celebrating themselves.
The brand new neighborhood in Arapahoe County was built from the ground up by Habitat for Humanity. It stands where the old Logan Elementary school once stood.
Habitat for Humanity built these homes for people like Teagan Anderson. CBS4 was there in September 2018 when Teagan got the keys to her first home.
Since then Teagan says she has made a nice life for herself here.
“It’s been amazing. Such a change. Such a new opportunity,” said Teagan.
She has a place of her own and neighbors she likes.
By the numbers: Habitat built 60 homes in this area, 20,000 volunteers gave the homes to 91 adults and 264 children.
It’s the largest project in the history of Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver.
For the new homeowners in Sheridan Square that means it’s time for a celebration, especially for Teagan who says having a home of her own has changed her life.
“It gave us financial stability I think is the biggest part. Not having to worry about our rent being increased periodically. It’s just a lot less stress for me and my girls.”