GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Members of a church group ran into trouble during a trip to Clear Creek in Golden on Friday afternoon. According to The Golden Fire Department, a man and a woman in their mid-late 20s fell out of their rafting tubes while floating down Clear Creek.
They said the woman traveled almost a mile downstream before she was pulled out by a Coors employee. The man was rescued by some people passing by.
Both tubers were taken to the hospital and will be okay, according to fire officials. They said they were not wearing any safety gear.
Fire officials also said the water was moving at around 1,000 cubic feet per second. Despite what happened, that didn’t stop people from getting in the water Saturday afternoon.
“It’s not too bad,” said tuber Jesse Sansevere. “The rapids aren’t too fast.”
“The rapids look a little high,” said Chris White, who was debating on tubing or not. “We’re (he and his son) just kind of checking it out right now.”
According to city officials, if you’re going to tube or kayak, make sure to wear the proper safety equipment. They also said if you fall out, lie flat on your back and keep your head up. Do not stand up in the water.