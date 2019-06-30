Comments
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews pulled a man’s body out of the Arkansas River after he was seen floating downriver on Saturday. Multiple people tried getting to him before high water swept him downstream.
Officials say a boater tried getting to the body near the Wilderness Aware Center.
Crews and a boater finally pulled the man out of the water at the River Runners Center. Michael James, 40, was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m.
The man from Boulder was paddleboarding before he fell.
Details about whether James was wearing protective gear were not released.
