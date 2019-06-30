  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arkansas River, Buena Vista News


CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency crews pulled a man’s body out of the Arkansas River after he was seen floating downriver on Saturday. Multiple people tried getting to him before high water swept him downstream.

Officials say a boater tried getting to the body near the Wilderness Aware Center.

Arkansas River (credit: Facebook/Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce)

Crews and a boater finally pulled the man out of the water at the River Runners Center. Michael James, 40, was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m.

The man from Boulder was paddleboarding before he fell.

Details about whether James was wearing protective gear were not released.

RELATED: Safety Remains Top Message For Residents On Colorado Rivers & Creeks

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s