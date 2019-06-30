  • CBS4On Air

LONE TREE, Colo.

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – A disabled Army veteran in Colorado was recognized for his service and sacrifice with a very special gift. He got a car for free.

(credit: Caliber Collision)

Matt Kenyon served in Kuwait for two years, 1990-1992, and earned several commendations.

(credit: Caliber Collision)

On Saturday, he was given his new vehicle at the Freedom Four Miler, a fun run that raises money for the Colorado Veterans Project.

That nonprofit nominated Kenyon for the car donation.

(credit: Caliber Collision)

The gift will help him make it to doctor’s appointments instead of having to rely on public transportation.

