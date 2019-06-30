Comments
LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – A disabled Army veteran in Colorado was recognized for his service and sacrifice with a very special gift. He got a car for free.
Matt Kenyon served in Kuwait for two years, 1990-1992, and earned several commendations.
On Saturday, he was given his new vehicle at the Freedom Four Miler, a fun run that raises money for the Colorado Veterans Project.
That nonprofit nominated Kenyon for the car donation.
The gift will help him make it to doctor’s appointments instead of having to rely on public transportation.