Fort Collins News, Kassy Winburn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police arrest a woman accused of causing a deadly hit and run crash. This is not the first time she has been in trouble for DUI.

Kassy Winburn (credit: Fort Collins)

Previous arrests for Kassy Winburn, 34, show a DUI arrest in 2014 in Loveland. A Colorado Bureau of Investigation reports also states she’s been arrested for driving with a revoked license just 16 days prior to the deadly crash.

(credit: CBS)

That crash happened on Thursday on Interstate 25 near Harmony Road. A motorcyclist died at the scene.

Details about that driver have not been released.

