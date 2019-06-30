Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police arrest a woman accused of causing a deadly hit and run crash. This is not the first time she has been in trouble for DUI.
Previous arrests for Kassy Winburn, 34, show a DUI arrest in 2014 in Loveland. A Colorado Bureau of Investigation reports also states she’s been arrested for driving with a revoked license just 16 days prior to the deadly crash.
That crash happened on Thursday on Interstate 25 near Harmony Road. A motorcyclist died at the scene.
Details about that driver have not been released.