  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Civic Center Conservancy, Civic Center Park, Denver News, Independence Eve


DENVER (CBS4) – Independence Eve is just three days away. Organizers are celebrating 10 years of the biggest patriotic party in the state with concerts and a fireworks show at Civic Center Park.

Scott Robson, the Executive Director of the Civic Center Conservancy, sat down with CBS4’s Joel Hillan on CBS4 This Morning on Sunday to talk about the success of the event over the years and what to expect this time around.

RELATED: Independence Eve: Guide To Denver’s 2019 Fireworks Display And More In Civic Center Park

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s