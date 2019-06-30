Millsap Is Staying: $30 Million Team Option Picked Up By NuggetsThe Denver Nuggets announced Saturday they are picking up the $30 million team option in Paul Millsap’s contract for the 2019-20 season.

'Big, Fast' Andre Burakovsky Headed To Denver: Avalanche Trade For Capitals ForwardThe Colorado Avalanche on Friday traded two draft picks and forward Scott Kosmachuk for Washington Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky.

Despite Taking Foul Ball To Forehead, Rockies Fan Doesn't Want Netting ExtendedLinda Pechar has headaches from time to time but for the most part only a small scar to show following her "collision" with a foul ball at Coors Field.

Rockies 3rd Baseman Nolan Arenado Will Start For NL In MLB All-Star GameColorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado will start for the National League in the MLB All-Star game July 9 in Cleveland.

'I Love Playing': John Grant Jr. Returns To The FieldOne of the best players in both indoor and outdoor lacrosse history returned to the field this season after a short-lived retirement. John Grant Jr. retired from professional lacrosse two years ago, though he never strayed far from the game.

Peyton Manning Says Von Miller Is The Best Athlete He Ever Played WithVon Miller stands out among all of Peyton Manning's former teammates, the future Hall of Famer says.