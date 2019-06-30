Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Independence Eve is just three days away. Organizers are celebrating 10 years of the biggest patriotic party in the state with concerts and a fireworks show at Civic Center Park.
Scott Robson, the Executive Director of the Civic Center Conservancy, sat down with CBS4’s Joel Hillan on CBS4 This Morning on Sunday to talk about the success of the event over the years and what to expect this time around.
