Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police responded to a deadly crash at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora late Saturday night. Several people were involved, but one died at the scene, police say.
Investigators say the driver responsible took off, and the vehicle was later found abandoned.
While details are not clear, police say they found a juvenile male believed to be the suspect. That person was taken into custody.
Further information about the suspect has not been released.
Police say this is the 14th traffic death this year in Aurora.