By Ryan Greene


DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in team history, the Colorado Rockies will be sending four players to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Nolan Arenado (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Nolan Arenado was selected as the starting third baseman for the NL All-Star team. On Sunday, it was announced three more Rockies will be joining Arenado in Cleveland on July 9 for this year’s game.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 13: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies scores against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the six inning of a Major League Baseball game at Oracle Park on April 13, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Outfielder Charlie Blackmon was selected as an All-Star reserve, it will be his 4th All-Star Game.

DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 24: Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a 2 RBI walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Coors Field on May 24, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Trevor Story was selected as a reserve shortstop, it will be his 2nd All-Star appearance.

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 28: David Dahl #26 of the Colorado Rockies celebrates with teammates in the dugout in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins during Opening Day at Marlins Park on March 28, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The surprise selection was outfielder David Dahl, who will be going to his first-ever All-Star Game.

