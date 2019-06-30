Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in team history, the Colorado Rockies will be sending four players to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time in team history, the Colorado Rockies will be sending four players to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Nolan Arenado was selected as the starting third baseman for the NL All-Star team. On Sunday, it was announced three more Rockies will be joining Arenado in Cleveland on July 9 for this year’s game.
Outfielder Charlie Blackmon was selected as an All-Star reserve, it will be his 4th All-Star Game.
Trevor Story was selected as a reserve shortstop, it will be his 2nd All-Star appearance.
The surprise selection was outfielder David Dahl, who will be going to his first-ever All-Star Game.