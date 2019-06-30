CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers announced a Castle Pines man turned himself in for killing a bear last week. The sow left behind three cubs.
Officers say the man says he shot the bear because it was trying to get inside his home early Thursday morning. State law allows a person to kill a bear if they feel threatened and need to protect their personal safety. It also states such a killing needs to be reported within five days.
Officials say the shooting was not in any violation.
“This is an unfortunate occurrence, and you never want to hear of a sow getting killed and cubs being orphaned,” said CPW Northeast Region Manager Mark Leslie.
A man in the neighborhood noticed two cubs in a tree and no mother around. Joe Oltmann called Colorado Parks and Wildlife and they all started looking for the sow. Then Oltmann found her body near where the cubs were.
Wildlife officers captured two of the three cubs and took them to Frisco Creek, a wildlife rehabilitation facility operated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife near Del Norte. The third cub was never recovered.