DENVER (CBS4) – Civic Center Park hosts 100,000 people for Independence Eve presented by Anadarko each year. The organization encourages all of its employees to attend as a way to celebrate the country and our service members.
Employees say the “light” show is the highlight.
“My favorite part of the entire event is the fireworks show. I have a young son who looks forward to this every year and to just sort of see the awe in his eyes when that fireworks show starts, it probably my favorite moment,” said Amanda Gash, an employee at Anadarko Petroleum.
This year’s event brings even more music to the park starting at 5 p.m.
For Anadarko – helping with the concert is being part of the community.
“I think it’s always been really important to Anadarko to partner with organizations in the communities where we live and work. And we really strive to create partnerships that go beyond the financial contributions and really have an opportunity for us to engage our employees and work with that organization to create impact in that community,” Gash said.
Fireworks are expected to start at 9:30 p.m.
RELATED: Independence Eve Organizers Look Forward To More Success