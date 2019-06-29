



The Douglas County School District Board approved the charter contract for STEM School Highlands Ranch to be renewed. The new five year term will start July 1.

That term may be shortened to three years if STEM does not comply with certain conditions. The current contract expired on Saturday.

The board and the school had started negotiations on a contract renewal in January and were in the midst of discussion when a shooting erupted at the school in May. One student was killed and eight others were hurt.

Those discussions were paused until recently. The board then proposed a one-year extension, to which parents and school officials objected.

The board said school leaders did not policies following federal and state complaints about students with behavioral challenges and their lack of appropriate accommodations.

Leaders eventually agreed on a five-year charter contract.

“I think that stem has some work to do and I am fine with that. But, I am glad that we got our five year contract,” said Nikki Baird, a parent.

Many of the rules handed down in the more-than 100 page contract are standard across Colorado, there are specific additions listed. One, highlighted by the board, states STEM must protect whistleblowers within the school and shield them from retaliation from those in authority.

“When we sat down and worked through the hard issues, we found there is a lot of common ground. We are going to move forward together for the next five years and do a lot of great things. It was a very exciting day,” said Rudy Lukez, a STEM Highlands Ranch board member.

