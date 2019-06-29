  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Clear, Clear Creek County News


CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters fully contained the Red Elephant Fire in Clear Creek County on Saturday. The small wildfire ignited along Interstate 70 on Thursday.

Investigators say someone set the fire accidentally.

(credit: CBS)

The wildfire burned between Idaho Springs and the Empire exits on private land.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Crews will stay at the scene to watch for hotspots.

