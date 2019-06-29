Comments
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters fully contained the Red Elephant Fire in Clear Creek County on Saturday. The small wildfire ignited along Interstate 70 on Thursday.
Investigators say someone set the fire accidentally.
The wildfire burned between Idaho Springs and the Empire exits on private land.
Crews will stay at the scene to watch for hotspots.
