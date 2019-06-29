Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Animal Protection wants pet owners to make sure their furry family members are safely inside during the 4th of July holiday. They say they see an influx of stray dogs this time of year.
“Do not bring your pets to the fireworks displays. Please leave them at home secured inside your house,” said Jenna Humphreys, an officer with Denver Animal Protection.
Officers suggest you keep windows and doors closed. They also say dogs will not only jump fences, but they’ve also seen some break through window screens too.
Pets should also be registered and microchipped.