DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets announced Saturday they are picking up the $30 million team option in Paul Millsap’s contract for the 2019-20 season.
In his first season with the Nuggets (2017-18), Millsap missed 44 games with a wrist injury. Millsap bounced back the next season, appearing in 70 contests in the 2018-19 season. He averaged 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 27.1 minutes per game.
In the playoffs, Millsap proved crucial to the Nuggets’ young squad, averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. His veteran presence in the locker room was crucial throughout the postseason run.
“From how I want to do it and how I want my story to be told, this is definitely the group that can help me do it (win a title),” Millsap said during his exit interview in May. “It’s been a dream and goal of mine. I see the drive in these guys to get better. I feel comfortable with that.”
With Millsap officially under contract for next season, the Nuggets will have another year with the 34-year-old veteran. It also means that the Nuggets likely won’t have the financial flexibility to sign a big name or max contract player when NBA Free Agency begins on Sunday at 2 p.m.