  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Romi Bean
Filed Under:Denver Nuggets, Paul Millsap

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Nuggets announced Saturday they are picking up the $30 million team option in Paul Millsap’s contract for the 2019-20 season.

Paul Millsap (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

In his first season with the Nuggets (2017-18), Millsap missed 44 games with a wrist injury. Millsap bounced back the next season, appearing in 70 contests in the 2018-19 season. He averaged 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 27.1 minutes per game.

In the playoffs, Millsap proved crucial to the Nuggets’ young squad, averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. His veteran presence in the locker room was crucial throughout the postseason run.

Marcus Morris of the Boston Celtics defends Paul Millsap of the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at TD Garden on Monday in Boston. (credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“From how I want to do it and how I want my story to be told, this is definitely the group that can help me do it (win a title),” Millsap said during his exit interview in May. “It’s been a dream and goal of mine. I see the drive in these guys to get better. I feel comfortable with that.”

Paul Millsap of the Denver Nuggets drives against Maurice Harkless . (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

With Millsap officially under contract for next season, the Nuggets will have another year with the 34-year-old veteran. It also means that the Nuggets likely won’t have the financial flexibility to sign a big name or max contract player when NBA Free Agency begins on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Romi Bean

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s