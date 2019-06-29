Filed Under:Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs News


COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – There will be a birthday party of pachyderm proportions at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Sunday. Missy the elephant is turning 50 years old.

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

Missy is not only the oldest resident at CMZ, she’s one of the oldest African Elephants in the country.

She has surpassed the median life expectancy for a female African Elephant by 12 years.

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

Her keepers say she’s patient but demanding, “kind of like you’d expect a golden girl to be.”

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

Missy’s party on Sunday is included with admission.

