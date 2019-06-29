Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – There will be a birthday party of pachyderm proportions at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Sunday. Missy the elephant is turning 50 years old.
Missy is not only the oldest resident at CMZ, she’s one of the oldest African Elephants in the country.
She has surpassed the median life expectancy for a female African Elephant by 12 years.
Her keepers say she’s patient but demanding, “kind of like you’d expect a golden girl to be.”
Missy’s party on Sunday is included with admission.