GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury found a man guilty of attempted second degree murder of a Milliken police officer. John Lockhart was convicted of shooting at the officer’s vehicle during a high-speed chase in 2017.
Officers were chasing Lockhart who was traveling at 115 mph in a 55 mph zone. Lockhart fired three shots at the officer’s vehicle with one hitting a headlight.
The officer was not hurt.
In March, a judge declared a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on the attempted second degree murder charge, but they found him guilty of vehicle eluding.
A retrial yielded a conviction of the attempted second degree murder charge, according to the Greeley Tribune.
Lockhart faces up to 35 years in prison. A judge is scheduled to sentence him in July.