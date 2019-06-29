  • CBS4On Air

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the fourth fatal skydiving accident in the past year at a Colorado airport.

Longmont police Sgt. John Wederquist says rescue crews responded Saturday to reports of a man in his 30s who apparently misjudged his landing and hit the ground hard.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration plans to investigate the death.

Vance Brand Airport in Longmont (credit: ci.longmont.co.us)

It’s the fourth death of a skydiver in the past year from flights taking off from the Vance Brand Municipal Airport 38 miles (61 kilometers) north of Denver.

Most recently, skydiving instructor and videographer Patrick Gire of Denver died June 17 from complications stemming from a September accident.

Two skydivers also died in separate falls in October and May.

