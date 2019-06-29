(HOODLINE) –
Looking to uncover all that the University neighborhood has to offer? Get to know this Denver area by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a hot dog joint to a doughnut shop. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the University, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Mustard’s Last Stand
Topping the list is traditional American and vegan spot Mustard’s Last Stand, which offers hot dogs and more. Located at 2081 S. University Blvd., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp.
Westword named this spot one of the 10 best hot dog joints in Denver. On the menu, look for burgers, chicken sandwiches and its signature Chicago-style hot dog loaded with mustard, relish and veggies.
Insomnia Cookies
Next up is Insomnia Cookies, a spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt, situated at 2075 S. University Blvd., Unit D. With four stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
This dessert chain, which boasts more than 135 locations across the nation, offers cookies in flavors like white chocolate macadamia and chocolate peanut butter cup.
The Donut House
The Donut House, a spot to score doughnuts and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2075 S. University Blvd., five stars out of 36 reviews.
Pop Sugar voted this spot one of the top 50 doughnut shops in the country, according to the bakery’s website. Look for treats like the maple, chocolate or cherry bear claw or the blueberry over a glazed doughnut.
Article provided by Hoodline.