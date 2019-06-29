  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A climber fell to their death at Boulder Falls on Friday evening. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says someone called them about the body, but they were not at the scene at the time of the incident.

(credit: City of Boulder)

After about 20 minutes, rescuers found the body above Boulder Falls. They started life-saving efforts, but were not successful.

Deteriorating weather and sunset postponed the recovery mission until Saturday morning.

The victim has not been identified. Investigators have not said what caused the climber to fall.

