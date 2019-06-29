  • CBS4On Air

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A person’s body was found in a river near 128th Avenue and Buckley Road Saturday morning. The river runs near Barr Lake.

(credit: CBS)

Deputies interviewed the people who reported seeing the body.

Investigators say those witnesses work for a reservoir and irrigation company. They later updated the investigation saying there were no signs of foul play.

“Deceased appeared to have been in the water for an extended period of time,” they said on social media.

Further details have not been released.

