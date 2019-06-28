  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Clear Creek County News, Wildfires


CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews hope to have a small wildfire burning along Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County fully contained by Friday evening. The Red Elephant Fire has burned about 10 acres since it started on Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

The wildfire is burning between Idaho Springs and the Empire exits on private land.

Investigators say the fire was accidentally started by a person.

(credit: CBS)

