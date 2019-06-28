Comments
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews hope to have a small wildfire burning along Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County fully contained by Friday evening. The Red Elephant Fire has burned about 10 acres since it started on Thursday.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews hope to have a small wildfire burning along Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County fully contained by Friday evening. The Red Elephant Fire has burned about 10 acres since it started on Thursday.
The wildfire is burning between Idaho Springs and the Empire exits on private land.
Investigators say the fire was accidentally started by a person.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.