By Karen Leigh


SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Every day Coloradans are working together to make our communities even stronger. CBS4 is committed to telling those people’s stories. “Together With Karen Leigh” highlights what Coloradans are doing to make the communities where we live even better!

See some stories from this show below:

Josephine Lobato’s Tapestries Tell Stories Of Old Colorado. Now One Will Be Hung In The Smithsonian
Ten Months After Crash, Officer Returns To Work: ‘I Had So Much Support’
Kickball Tournament Raises Money For 4-Year-Old Battling Leukemia
Make-A-Wish Colorado’s 5,280th Wish Granted Is 6-Year-Old’s Love Of Garbage Trucks
Salida Teen Athena Kintgen Honored With Boys & Girls Club Youth Of The Year Award
Post Office Renamed After Fallen Deputy Heath Gumm
Wife & Leaders Help Unveil Post Office Dedication For Deputy Zackari Parrish

See links from this week’s show below:

Independence Eve: Guide To Denver’s 2019 Fireworks Display And More In Civic Center Park

http://www.glendale.co.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=96

http://www.freedomrunrace.org/

Karen Leigh

