Comments
CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued two bear cubs that were orphaned when their mother died. The cubs were found Friday morning in the area of Castle Pines North — and officials think there may be a third cub out there.
“The death of their mother is under investigation,” officials tweeted.
“The hungry cubs were fed some fruit really quick to help get some hydration in them and doused in water to keep them cool. They will be headed to our bear rehabilitation center,” officials tweeted.
If anyone has information on the death of the sow or has seen the third cub, you are asked to call 303-291–7227.