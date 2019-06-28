  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMTogether with Karen Leigh
    7:00 PMWhistleblower
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Congressman Joe Neguse, Larimer County, Loveland, Mayor Jacki Marsh, Northern Colorado Regional Airport, Weld County

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – The Federal Aviation Administration has granted $165,000 to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland, according to Congressman Joe Neguse.

The study will focus on assessing current and future needs of the airport and to develop an Airport Layout Plan for future expansion.

(credit: CDOT)

“Projects such as these will help to meet the transportation and economic needs of all Coloradans. The development of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport will help address current and future problems that face this important regional airport,” Congressman Neguse said in a release.

Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh added her praise.

“In a world where time is becoming more precious every day, a viable airport with regular commercial flights is a gift to all of our residents and to the businesses in Northern Colorado. I’m looking forward to hassle-free travel via our neighborhood airport,” Mayor Marsh said. 

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s