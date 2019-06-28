WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – The Federal Aviation Administration has granted $165,000 to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland, according to Congressman Joe Neguse.
The study will focus on assessing current and future needs of the airport and to develop an Airport Layout Plan for future expansion.
“Projects such as these will help to meet the transportation and economic needs of all Coloradans. The development of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport will help address current and future problems that face this important regional airport,” Congressman Neguse said in a release.
Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh added her praise.
“In a world where time is becoming more precious every day, a viable airport with regular commercial flights is a gift to all of our residents and to the businesses in Northern Colorado. I’m looking forward to hassle-free travel via our neighborhood airport,” Mayor Marsh said.