Filed Under:MacKenzie Lueck, University of Utah


SALT LAKE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Officers took one person into custody Friday morning in connection with the MacKenzie Lueck case, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed on Twitter.

Mackenzie Lueck (CNN)

Lueck, a 23-year-old senior at the University of Utah, has been missing since about 3 a.m. on June 17, when she was dropped off by a Lyft in a park where she met another individual, according to police.

“Mackenzie was met at Hatch Park by an individual in a vehicle,” Salt Lake City Police Assistant Chief Tim Doubt told reporters Monday. “The Lyft driver left Mackenzie at the park with that person and stated that Mackenzie did not appear to be in any type of distress.”

A University of Utah student who took a late-night Lyft ride from the airport last week has not been seen since, Salt Lake City police said.

Lueck missed a flight to Los Angeles the morning of June 23 and a midterm exam. Her sorority sister Ashley Fine told KSL that was out of character because Lueck is “extremely dedicated.”

This week, SLCPD served a search warrant on a house in Fairpark neighborhood “with a nexus to the missing MacKenzie Lueck case.” Investigators found ammunition and multiple items of evidence, according to police.

(credit: Salt Lake City Police Department)

Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking told CNN that investigators are also looking into reports that the homeowner recently burned items in his back yard.

Investigators are looking for a mattress and box spring that were given away from the home last week, Chief Mike Brown said. He asked that whoever took them contact the Salt Lake City Police Department.

 

(credit: Salt Lake City Police Department)

“We are looking to find this mattress as well as a box spring in relation to this case. These items were possibly given away from 547 N. 1000 W. If you picked up these items please contact us at 801-799-3000”

