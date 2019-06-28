



— Police have filed charges of aggravated murder against a man suspected of killing missing Utah college student Mackenzie Lueck, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said in a Friday news conference. The suspect, identified by Brown as Ayoola Ajayi, also faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body.

Lueck, a 23-year-old senior at the University of Utah, has been missing since about 3 a.m. on June 17, when she was dropped off by a Lyft in a park where she met another individual, according to police. All communication from Lueck ceased at that time.

“Mackenzie was met at Hatch Park by an individual in a vehicle,” Salt Lake City Police Assistant Chief Tim Doubt told reporters Monday. “The Lyft driver left Mackenzie at the park with that person and stated that Mackenzie did not appear to be in any type of distress.”

Analysis of her phone records show her last communication was with the suspect. Police said he denied meeting her in person at any time, but cell tower records show both their phones were at Hatch Park within one minute of each other on June 17 at approximately 3 a.m.

Lueck missed a flight to Los Angeles the morning of June 23 and a midterm exam. Her sorority sister Ashley Fine told KSL that was out of character because Lueck is “extremely dedicated.”

This week, SLCPD served a search warrant on a house in Fairpark neighborhood “with a nexus to the missing MacKenzie Lueck case.” Investigators found ammunition and multiple items of evidence, according to police.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking told CNN that investigators are also looking into reports that the homeowner recently burned items in his back yard.

Investigators are looking for a mattress and box spring that were given away from the home last week, Chief Mike Brown said. He asked that whoever took them contact the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“We are looking to find this mattress as well as a box spring in relation to this case. These items were possibly given away from 547 N. 1000 W. If you picked up these items please contact us at 801-799-3000.”

