



– After a six year absence, the Colorado Symphony will again take the stage at Civic Center Park in Denver for Independence Eve

“It made sense for us to come back and we’re excited,” said Anthony Pierce, the symphony’s Chief Artistic Officer. “The musicians are thrilled. It’s the most prominent free concert in the state annually so it’s important that we’re part of it.”

The symphony is planning a performance that will run about an hour, it will include patriotic music and showtune, thanks to Broadway star, Alli Mauzey. She was one of the stars of “Wicked.”

“She’s joining us to lead some sing-alongs of patriotic tunes,” Pierce said. “She’s also going to sing some Broadway hits.”

But the symphony knows who or rather what is the real star of the evening.

“We’re going to play the ‘1812 Overture’ ramping up to the fireworks.”

And some of the 80 musicians who will perform on Independence Eve know the gig. They were there for the concert a decade ago.

“They’re just warning some of the new musicians that it’s a massive event. You’ve got to be there early, you’ve got to be ready to go because you’ve got 100,000 people in the park.”

Pierce said returning for the free concert was important for the symphony and its role in the community.

“We think it’s important that our state’s orchestra commemorate our nation’s independence in the best way possible. Independence Eve is the largest free concert in the community annually. So we want to be part of it.”

One thing Pierce won’t talk about? The weather. He points out the symphony has played through the elements at Red Rocks, so he’s just counting on a beautiful evening.

