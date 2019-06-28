



– Musicians from across Colorado will come together to raise money for the Take Note Colorado initiative, which endeavors to give every child a musical instrument and access to instruction.

Color Red All Stars will be joined by Death by Dub in a show at the Bluebird Theater on June 28th.

“We’ve got two bands playing Death by Dub, a little reggae collective that have been making music out of the studio, and then the Color Red All Stars. The All Stars are pretty much all the best players in Denver,” said Eddie Roberts, the founder of Color Red.

Color Red is a music label that Roberts set up a year ago as a way to capture and distribute the original music happening in Denver.

“I moved here 5-years ago, and I saw this incredible music scene going on and realized that no one was capturing it on record, and showing it to the rest of the world,” Roberts explained.

Color Red releases music every week on it’s media platform, putting out a new track every Tuesday, and it’s also done some albums.

“We put these different collaborations together. People come in for the afternoon, we record it and then we have this whole media platform,” Roberts told CBS4.

Now Color Red is putting on a show with all it’s artists to benefit the Take Note Colorado initiative.

“It just seemed to really fit because of the community aspect of what we’re doing here and the collaborations, and it’s obviously very important for kids to be getting instruments and getting lessons,” Roberts said.

Roberts said that he started playing the piano when he was 7, and then switched to the guitar at age 10.

“The bulb went off and I was like, ‘Oh, this is it. This is what I want to do for the rest of my life.’ And from 10-years-old, I was just fixed on that goal,” Roberts explained.

It’s that kind of passion that Take Note Colorado hopes to spark in students by giving them access to musical instruments and instruction.

“Take Note’s role is very important. Obviously, there’s a lot of talk about music falling out of schools. It’s sort of the first thing that gets set by the wayside, and if we don’t have these initiatives and these non-profits to step up, we’re going to lose a lot of musicians,” Roberts added.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for the Color Red All Stars

A Benefit for Take Note Colorado: Color Red All Stars is live at the Bluebird Theater on Friday, June 28, 2019. Doors open at 8:00 p.m., show starts at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $25.