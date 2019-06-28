  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Joel Hillan
Filed Under:Colorado Rockies, Lakewood News, Lakewood Police


DENVER (CBS4)– Salida High School graduate Chris Guccione is a Major League Baseball umpire. He wants to make sure that the teen umpire caught in the middle of the youth baseball brawl sees another side to the job.

(credit: CBS)

Police in Lakewood issued 12 citations to those who were involved in a brawl at a youth baseball game on June 15. The fight between men and women as well as one 16-year-old was caught on camera.

(credit: Lakewood Police)

“Every night I’m lucky. I look around sometimes and think, ‘I can’t believe I get to do this!’ It’s special,” said Guccione.

(credit: CBS)

The basement of Guccione’s Denver home is a museum of memories, dedicated to the game he loves.

(credit: CBS)

He was on the road when he first saw the video of the children’s baseball game in Lakewood that got out of control.

(credit: Lakewood Police)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“I just couldn’t believe it. I watched the video multiple times. I read the articles and I was just dumbfounded, saddened.”

(credit: CBS)

But in the chaos of the moment, Chris’s heart was drawn to the 13-year-old umpire, Josh, who was working the game that afternoon.

(credit: Lakewood Police)

“I’m proud of him. He stood up for what was right, he took charge, he confronted another individual that was much older than him, he could have very easily backed down but he didn’t and I commend him for that. That takes a lot of courage.”

(credit: CBS)

So, he reached out to Josh’s dad, inviting him to Sunday’s Rockies vs. Dodgers game at Coors Field. The father-son duo accepted the invitation.

(credit: CBS)

“I’m really excited to meet Josh and his family and I want to encourage him to keep doing what’s right and what’s right for the game of baseball.”

(credit: CBS)

A message of support for the young man who refused to back down.

“Continue to have courage and bravery and stick up for what’s right. No matter what situation you’re in, umpiring or life.”

Joel Hillan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s