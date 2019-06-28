SPORTS UPDATEAvalanche trade for Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky
By Romi Bean

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche announced Friday that the team has acquired forward Andre Burakovsky from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Scott Kosmachuk, plus a second and third round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Andre Burakovsky (credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Burakovsky appeared in 76 games for the Capitals in the 2018-2019 season and tallied 25 points. He helped Washington capture its first Stanley Cup Championship in 2017-18, recording six points in 13 postseason games.

Selected by Washington in the first-round of the 2013 NHL Draft with the 23rd overall pick, Burakovsky has tallied 145 points in 328 career regular-season NHL games for the Capitals. He has also dressed in 56 career playoff games and recorded 18 postseason points.

“We are excited to be adding a big, fast, skilled winger like Andre,” Avalanche Executive Vice President / General Manager Joe Sakic said. “He already has a lot of NHL experience at a young age and is a Stanley Cup winner who has performed well in the playoffs. At just 24 he is entering the prime years of his career and we feel with an added role, he will be a great addition to our team.”

