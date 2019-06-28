CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A registered sex offender is accused of sexually assaulting two girls at a swimming pool in Centennial — and investigators are concerned there could be more victims. Aaron Schupp, 26, was arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say the two 12-year-old girls were swimming in a pool at their apartment complex in Centennial on June when Schupp asked to play with them.
Investigators say a woman at the pool noticed the two girls acting concerned or worried. The woman asked the girls if the man had behaved inappropriate or touched them.
The woman took a picture of Schupp before he ran off. She sent it to investigators and they were able to identify him from the picture.
Schupp was put on the sex offender registry in Jefferson County in 2012 after he was convicted of assaulting a child.
Schupp is being held on two felony counts of sexual assault on a child without bond.
“Because of Schupp’s past record, the Special Victims Unit is concerned there could be other victims,” the sheriff’s office stated. “If you have any information about Schupp and unlawful contact with children, please call our Investigations Tip Line at 720-874-8477 or email ACSOTips@Arapahoegov.com.”