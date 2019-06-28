'I Love Playing': John Grant Junior Returns To The FieldOne of the best players in both indoor and outdoor lacrosse history returned to the field this season after a short-lived retirement. John Grant Junior retired from professional lacrosse two years ago, though he never strayed far from the game.

Rockies 3rd Baseman Nolan Arenado Will Start For NL In MLB All-Star GameColorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado will start for the National League in the MLB All-Star game July 9 in Cleveland.

Peyton Manning Says Von Miller Is The Best Athlete He Ever Played WithVon Miller stands out among all of Peyton Manning's former teammates, the future Hall of Famer says.

Avs Mascot Tweets Apology After Flyers Gritty Visits Young FanThe Colorado Avalanche mascot took back some less-than-kind words that he had for the Philadelphia Flyers' mascot.

Chi Chi Gonzalez Returns To Mound After 3-Year Recovery, Pitches 5 InningsMaking his first big-league appearance since July 7, 2016, Rockies right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez limited the San Francisco Giants to three runs on six hits through five innings of work Tuesday night.

Rockies Place INF Brendan Rodgers On Injured ListThe Colorado Rockies have placed infielder Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day injured list with an injured right shoulder.