DENVER (CBS4) – From a celebration of all things western to “Aquaman” in the water, here are 4 fun things to do this weekend.
Pull out the cowboy boots and cowboy hat! The Greeley Stampede is back for the summer! The western celebration starts this weekend and lasts through July 7. Enjoy rodeo entertainment, live music, carnival rides, and festival food.
Park admission is $5 for adults. Kids 5 and under are free.
The 6th Annual Denver Taco Festival returns to Denver’s Highlands neighborhood. Saturday and Sunday, vendors will be serving up some of the best tacos is the city. Enjoy live music, lucha libre wrestling, Chihuahua races and a tequila expo.
Tickets are $10 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free.
Enjoy the warm weather and watch “Aquaman” outdoors. Tonight through August 2, enjoy a “dive in movie” every Friday night at Elitch’s Island Kingdom.
Movies are free with park admission.
Friday today through Sunday, head to palisade for a fragrant day of fun at the Colorado Lavender Festival. Breathe in Colorado’s peaceful setting on a lavender farm tour, take an educational class, or browse one-of-a-kind products and foods all made from the popular herb.
It’s free to attend.