Clear Creek County News, Wildfires


CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews responded to a wildfire burning along Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County on Thursday afternoon. The fire is burning on private property.

Clear Creek County firefighters responded to the 3-acre fire which is putting out a lot of smoke near the CDOT camera at I-70 and Dumont.

(credit: CBS)

The fire is burning on private land in very steep terrain.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

