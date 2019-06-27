Comments
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews responded to a wildfire burning along Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County on Thursday afternoon. The fire is burning on private property.
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
Clear Creek County firefighters responded to the 3-acre fire which is putting out a lot of smoke near the CDOT camera at I-70 and Dumont.
The fire is burning on private land in very steep terrain.
It is unclear what caused the fire.
