LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The St. Vrain tubing races in Longmont will continue as scheduled on Thursday — despite high, fast water from our heavy snow melt. Boulder County has instituted a ban on tubing the St. Vrain — but that ban ends at Longmont’s city limit. The city has designed improvements to the river to make it safer for tubers.
If you want to take part in the race, registration starts at 4 p.m. at Las Palmeras Restaurant on Main Street. It’s $25 per person. That includes a post-event party at the restaurant and the net proceeds will go to the Arkansas River Trust.
The stand up paddle board race starts at 6 p.m. and the tubing race starts at 6:30 p.m.
Officials say to make sure you always wear a life vest and to make sure somebody knows where you’re going any time that you recreate on the water.