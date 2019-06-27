Filed Under:Boulder County Sheriff, Colorado News, St. Vrain Creek

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The St. Vrain tubing races in Longmont will continue as scheduled on Thursday — despite high, fast water from our heavy snow melt. Boulder County has instituted a ban on tubing the St. Vrain — but that ban ends at Longmont’s city limit. The city has designed improvements to the river to make it safer for tubers.

(credit: City of Longmont)

If you want to take part in the race, registration starts at 4 p.m. at Las Palmeras Restaurant on Main Street. It’s $25 per person. That includes a post-event party at the restaurant and the net proceeds will go to the Arkansas River Trust.

The stand up paddle board race starts at 6 p.m. and the tubing race starts at 6:30 p.m.

Officials say to make sure you always wear a life vest and to make sure somebody knows where you’re going any time that you recreate on the water.

(credit: CBS)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s