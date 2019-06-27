  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado News, Tayler Esslinger

GYPSUM, Colo. (CBS4) – Volunteers are joining first responders searching for a fellow firefighter who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Monday. Tayler Esslinger, 26, of Gypsum vanished Monday when he reportedly headed into the mountains on an outing.

Tayler Esslinger (credit: Esslinger Family)

Esslinger’s cellphone is not sending out information for law enforcement to ping it, according to search crews.

Officials are organizing a volunteer search party to help look for him and his truck, a black 4 door Dodge.

(credit: CBS)

Additional Resources

Authorities in Vail released the following information about the search for Tayler Esslinger.

If you have any information regarding Tayler or if you see this vehicle please contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office or the Vail Public Safety Communications Center at 970-479-2201.

