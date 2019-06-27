DENVER (CBS4)– The American Red Cross of Colorado is helping teach potentially lifesaving lessons in the wake of churches being targeted in shootings. Faith based active threat academy is just one of the many different courses the Red Cross hosts throughout the year.
The training on Thursday was centered on faith-based communities focusing on emergencies including an active shooter.
The training includes teaching CPR and providing bleeding control kits.
“There are a lot of the skills we are teaching today, it just doesn’t relate to an active threat incident. Everyone loves outdoor recreation in state of Colorado. It takes one low-lying sharp branch to be very happy that you have the tourniquet with you,” said Paul Westman with the American Red Cross.
About 200 organizations participated in the training on Thursday.