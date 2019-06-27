  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Longmont news, skydiving


LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado man has died of a traumatic brain injury suffered in a skydiving accident. The Times-Call reports that 40-year-old Patrick Gire of Denver died June 17 from complications stemming from the September accident.

Gire spent nine months rehabilitating after a crash in Longmont that occurred as he performed a high-speed “swooping” maneuver just above the ground.

(File photo. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

He was an instructor and videographer with Mile-Hi Skydiving based at the Vance Brand Municipal Airport 38 miles north of Denver.

Gire’s family says he spent time in a specialized traumatic brain injury therapy facility before his parents moved him back to his Denver home.

Family members say Gire did more than 6,500 skydiving jumps since he took up the activity more than a decade ago.

