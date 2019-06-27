  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2020 Census, Colorado News


DENVER (AP) — Colorado Democrats, including Gov. Jared Polis, are celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court’s hold on Trump administration plans to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census. Polis, lawmakers and immigrant advocates lauded Thursday’s split court decision at a state Capitol news conference.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

They had long warned a citizenship question would deter thousands of Colorado residents, including households with noncitizens and Hispanics, from participating.

An undercount could lower federal funding to Colorado over the next decade and, some warn, even put in question Colorado’s chances of getting an eight congressional district.

Writing the majority court opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts said the Trump administration couldn’t justify its decision to add the question next year.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s