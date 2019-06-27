



— An Indiana woman suffering from cystic fibrosis married her fiancé this week after hospital staff turned her room in a medical intensive care unit into a wedding chapel.

Anna Gonzales, 30, was diagnosed in infancy with cystic fibrosis. Hospitalized since June 2, she was told she was nearing the end of her life. She asked for one last wish — to marry her fiancé Justin Middleton.

Gonzales and Middleton exchanged vows at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis on Tuesday, surrounded by relatives, nurses and social workers.

Gonzales was dressed in a champagne gown with brocade lace and a gold tiara with a matching veil to frame her face, all lovingly stitched together by nurse Ruth Miller, a case manager.

Nurses gave Anna a manicure and fixed her hair for the occasion. Others handled decorations, cake, punch and other arrangements.

With a weak voice, she whispered her “I do” to Middleton, with whom she fell in love over Thanksgiving dinner some years ago, Indiana University Health reported on its website.

Gonzales and Middleton have been together for three years and engaged for two.

“Anna has wanted to get married for some time and on this admission we decided it was time to make it happen,” said nurse Meredith Kille, Gonzales’ case manager.

“Today I got to marry my best friend,” the beaming new Mrs. Middleton announced following the ceremony.