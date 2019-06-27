



Colorado Parks and Wildlife says Chavez Trail in Genesee Park is open again, after concerns about mountain lions forced officials to close it earlier this week.

They say they had a report of an injured mountain lion seen on the trail. They say it appears the lion got into a fight with another lion. One lion ended up dying.

Rangers checked the length of Chavez Trail Wednesday afternoon and found no signs of lion activity, but they say hikers should still be alert for wildlife in the area.

Officers say mountain lions typically keep to themselves, and hardly associate with each other, other than to breed. They also say adult female lions that have cubs are “extremely intolerant” of adult males because they could kill the cubs.

