DENVER (CBS4) – After several weeks with unusually cool weather we finally have a stretch of summer heat in store for Colorado. Highs today will climb into the 90s across the lower elevations with 70s and 80s in the mountains. We’ll see 50s and 60s above 10,000 feet with a few low 100s on the southeast plains.
There will be a few of those gusty afternoon thunderstorms that pop up with the best chance being south of Interstate 70 and east of Interstate 25. Because of the very dry air near the surface any storms that develop will produce more wind than rainfall.
We expect a few days of this heat thanks to a large ridge of high pressure building into the center of the nation. Hot weather can be expected from Colorado all the way to the East Coast.
Starting Sunday we should see a slight cooling trend with low elevations seeing mid to upper 80s instead of the mid to upper 90s. We will also see a slight uptick in our chances for daily thunderstorms by early next week.