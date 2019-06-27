



– The Colorado Music Festival begins Thursday night at Chautauqua Auditorium. It’s the beginning of six weeks of music filled with world class artists.

“As a musician the thing that I value the most is to try to literally become that music that we’re trying to present for people so we share it in a very immediate and spontaneous way,” said the festival’s music director and world-renowned conductor Peter Oundjian.

“It’s like every time we play something, it’s as if it’s the world premier and that’s the energy you should put to every single performance and that’s definitely the energy that comes out of this orchestra.”

For the next six weeks, Oundjian will collaborate with choice musicians from across the world.

“I’m not sure there are any other buildings of this degree of beauty, also beauty of sound.”

Built in 1898, this historic space is not just a stage, but also a key performer.

“So there’s two elements, how long will the sound last, when does it dissipate and there’s the quality of the sound and in both of those cases this is a remarkably beautiful hall; I think this would be an incredible place to make recordings actually.”

A stunning venue, filled with talented musicians and led by Oundjian.

“I think this festival has all the makings of being one of the really great festivals in this country.”

LINK: Colorado Music Festival